BARRETT MARY
(nee Charlston) Of Castleford and formerly of Kippax, passed away on September 25th, 2020, aged 87 years.
Now re-united with her beloved husband Melvin and son Neil.
Dearly loved mother of Clive, very dear mother-in-law of Kim and a loving grandma and great-grandma, also a much loved sister. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, October 8th at 3.45 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Mary would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to Parkinson's UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton
& Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020
