JOHNSON MARY (nee Schofield) Of Knottingley, passed away on January 7th 2020, aged 97 years. Loved and will be sadly missed by all her family. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, 3rd February at 12.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Charity, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020
