|
|
|
PARKES Mary Formerly of West Mead and
Fryston Road, Airedale.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness, with her loving family by her side on the 8th February 2020,
aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of the late Arthur,
a much loved mam of Michael, Robert, Angela & David, a special grandma & great grandma,
a loved sister of Sheila, also a dear mother in law. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral service and
Requiem Mass will take place
on Thursday 27th February at
St Joseph's RC Church, Castleford
at 11.45am, followed by burial
at Whitwood Cemetery.
After the service, all are welcome to join the family for refreshments at The Kings Croft, Pontefract
WF8 4HA. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will
be kindly received in aid of
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020