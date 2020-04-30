|
|
|
PINKNEY Mary On 10th April 2020, passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield, aged 85 years,
of Hemsworth.
Beloved wife of the late Syd. Much loved mother of Moyra and Mark, dear mother-in-law to Robert and Gail, cherished grandma to Alex and Toby and a much loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 1st May 2020.
Donations gratefully received to Diabetes UK and Save the Children.
Contact J Punton & Son Funeral Directors at 1 Market Place, Snaith, DN149HE. Tel: 01405 860382
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020