|
|
|
Todd Mary Elizabeth Aged 84,
passed away peacefully
on April 24th 2020
in Dewsbury Hospital.
Beloved wife of John Michael Todd and much loved Mum of
David, Michael and Peter.
Dear mother in law of Luiza, Cindy and Zoe. Treasured sister of Bob, Harry and their families.
Mary was truly loved and will be so missed by all her family and the many friends who knew her.
A private family funeral will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 22nd May, 2020, at 2.00pm.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held later in the year, where all family and friends will be welcome.
All enquiries to Pontefract Co-op Funeral Directors, 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020