TODD Mary Elizabeth &
John Michael Mary Elizabeth Todd
aged 84, passed away peacefully on April the 24th, 2020 in Dewsbury Hospital,
followed shortly by her
beloved husband of 62 years,
John Michael Todd (Mick),
aged 85, who passed away peacefully on May the 18th, 2020
in Pinderfields Hospital.
Both Mary and Mick were much loved Mum and Dad of their
3 sons David, Michael and Peter.
They were the dear Mother & Father-In-Law of Luiza, Cindy
and Zoe. Mary was the treasured Sister of Bob & Carol, Harry
& Beryl and their families.
Mick was the much loved Brother of Mel & Beryl, Norman & Rosina, David & Pat, and their families.
Both Mary and Mick were truly loved and will be missed dearly
by all their family and the many friends who knew them.
A private family funeral will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday the 8th of June, 2020
at 12.30pm.
A celebration of both Mary and Mick's long life together will be held later in the year, where all family and friends will be welcome.
All enquiries to
Pontefract Co-op Funeral Directors, 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 28, 2020