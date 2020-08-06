|
HARRIS MAUREEN (nee Brown) Passed away peacefully at home in Castleford on July 24th 2020, aged 67 years, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of Brian, loving mum of Nicola and Louise, wonderful mum-in-law of Ian and Scott and beloved nana of Lauren, Kai, Jay and Jack, also loving sister of Jack and the late Pat, a very dear auntie, great auntie, cousin and friend to many. Will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Cortege to leave residence on Monday August 10th for service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions only those invited may attend. Family flowers only please, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Maureen would be appreciated and may be sent directly to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 01977 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020