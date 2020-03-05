Home

SLEDMORE (formerly Land)
Maureen (nee Tate) Passed away peacefully at home in Castleford on February 21st 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved mam of Tracey and Debbie and much loved granny of Robert, Jonathan, Stephanie and Ryan.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, March 9th at 10.20 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Flowers, or donations if preferred, for Marie Curie, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020
