Smith Maureen
(née Hughes) Of Airedale.
Passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness with her
loving family by her side, on the
27th October 2020, aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Podge (George), a devoted mam
to Terence, Chris, Theresa and
Les, a special grandma and great
grandma, also a dear mother-in-law
of Kath, Heather, Jackie and the
late Frank. Will be sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
The funeral will take place on Friday
13th November with a private
service (family only please) at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1:45pm.
Due to current restrictions, sadly
only invited family to attend.
The funeral cortege will leave
from the family address at around
1:20pm for friends and neighbours
to pay their own respects before
making our way onto the service.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral
Directors, Tel: 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 5, 2020