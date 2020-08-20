|
|
|
Wadsworth Maureen
(née Bradley) Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Tuesday 11th August 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter.
Much loved mam of
Lorraine, Jayne and Alison.
Dearly loved gran and great gran.
Sadly missed sister in law
and friend.
Funeral service on
Thursday 27th August 2020
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 20, 2020