Home

POWERED BY

Services
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
14:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Wadsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Wadsworth

Notice Condolences

Maureen Wadsworth Notice
Wadsworth Maureen
(née Bradley) Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Tuesday 11th August 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter.
Much loved mam of
Lorraine, Jayne and Alison.
Dearly loved gran and great gran.
Sadly missed sister in law
and friend.
Funeral service on
Thursday 27th August 2020
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -