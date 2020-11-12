Home

Maureen White Notice
WHITE MAUREEN Of Castleford and retired
Landlady of The Royal Oak Pub, Glass Houghton, passed away in hospital on November 1st 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Joe, dearly loved mum of Darren, Dean and Debbie and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Graveside service to take place at Castleford Cemetery NEXT Thursday, November 19th at 11.00 am. Due to current restrictions,
only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 12, 2020
