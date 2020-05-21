Home

Maurice Atkinson

Maurice Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Maurice George 21st October 1941 - 11th May 2020

In loving memory of Maurice George Atkinson of South Elmsall, who sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on 11th May 2020,
at the Victoria House, Ryehill, Wakefield, aged 78.
We would like to extend our appreciation and thanks the Victoria House staff that cared
for him at this difficult time.

A loving husband of the late Dorothy, Father to Mark Atkinson, Grandfather to Oliver Atkinson,
a much loved Step father to Carolyn Purchon, Susan Owen, Robert Farmery and Step grandfather to Sarah Owen, Samuel Owen, Jacob Atkinson
and caring and loyal friend to
Pam Agar and her family.

At this challenging time funerals are limited to only a handful of immediate family, therefore the funeral service at Pontefract Crematorium 28th May will need to be a Private Family Funeral.
We appreciate this will be disappointing and upsetting for many of Maurice family and friends that would have liked to attend the funeral and pay their respects in person. However we hope, when the restriction are eased to arrange a memorial service for those who wish to attend.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020
