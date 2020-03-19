|
|
|
DIXON MAVIS Of Airedale, Castleford, passed away in the Prince of Wales Hospice on March 6th 2020, aged 75 years. Devoted wife of the late Jeffrey, also a loving and much loved mum, nana and great-nana. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, March 25th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020