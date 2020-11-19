Home

LYNCH MAVIS Of Airedale, Castleford, passed peacefully from this life with her loving family by her side on November 6th 2020, in her
93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and a dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, granny and great-granny, also a very dear sister. Cortege to leave residence on Friday, November 27th at 1.10 pm to allow friends and neighbours to pay their respects. A service to celebrate Mavis' life to take place at Holy Cross Church at 1.15 pm followed by interment at Castleford Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, only those invited my attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 19, 2020
