MOODY Mavis
(née Parker) Formerly of Bankfoot, Bradford and Darrington, Pontefract, passed away on July 30th 2020, aged 86 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Jack.
Dearly loved mum of Paul and John and very dear mother-in-law of Fiona and Mandy, also loving grandma of Olivia and
much loved sister of Ken.
A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium
on Friday, August 14th.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Mavis would be appreciated and
may be sent directly to the R.N.L.I. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 01977 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020
