Dr Meulendijk Hans Nico Peacefully passed away in the arms of his loving wife Sylvia on Wednesday 21st October 2020,
aged 66 of Pontefract.
Former senior partner at
Station Lane Medical Centre.
He will be sadly missed by his
sister Connie, his brother Bob
and their families.
Also his step mum Eva.
He will be dearly missed by
his sisters-in-law Brenda &
Julia and their families, also his
brothers-in-law Granville and Don.
Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Hans may be sent directly to togetherinmemory.pancreaticcancer.org.uk.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 5, 2020
