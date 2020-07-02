|
|
|
FIRTH MICHAEL Retired Mine Planner
at Selby Coalfield, passed away on June 22nd 2020, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband and soul mate of Barbara. He will always be remembered with love and respect by his family and friends and will be truly missed. Service to take place at St. Cuthbert's Church, Ackworth on Tuesday, July 7th at 10.45 am followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. Donations would be welcomed for Take Heart, a Charity which supports patients, relatives and staff at the Yorkshire Heart Centre based at L.G.I. Donations, made payable to the Charity, may be sent directly to them, or to his wife.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 2, 2020