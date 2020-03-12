|
|
|
RAVEN Michael
"Mick" Passed away peacefully
on 21st February 2020 in
Willow Park Care Home surrounded by his loving family, aged 78.
A loving husband of Pat (nee Dixon).
He is remembered and loved as a husband, father, father in law, grandad, brother in law and uncle. Mick's funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium at 1:40pm on Monday 16th March 2020
and afterwards at
The Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract.
Will friends please accept this intimation, family flowers only please and donations in lieu,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020