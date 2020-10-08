|
|
|
Ward Michael Stephen Sadly passed away
on 29th August 2020, formerly of Grimethorpe.
Michael worked for WDH (council) for many years in Hemsworth
and surrounding areas and was better known to his friends as
"Mick the Joiner".
Thank you to David Burgess,
also Stuart Hall from
Waterson's buses
for your friendship.
The funeral will take place at
St. Luke's Church, Grimethorpe on
Thursday 15th October 2020
at 10am. Committal at
Grimethorpe Cemetery at 11 am.
All enquiries are to be directed to Co-op Funeralcare Barnsley.
Tel - 01226 282 573
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020