Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Barnsley
50 Huddersfield Road
Barnsley, South Yorkshire S75 1DR
01226 282 573
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ward

Notice Condolences

Michael Ward Notice
Ward Michael Stephen Sadly passed away
on 29th August 2020, formerly of Grimethorpe.
Michael worked for WDH (council) for many years in Hemsworth
and surrounding areas and was better known to his friends as
"Mick the Joiner".

Thank you to David Burgess,
also Stuart Hall from
Waterson's buses
for your friendship.

The funeral will take place at
St. Luke's Church, Grimethorpe on
Thursday 15th October 2020
at 10am. Committal at
Grimethorpe Cemetery at 11 am.
All enquiries are to be directed to Co-op Funeralcare Barnsley.
Tel - 01226 282 573
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -