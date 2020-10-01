|
WORSLEY MICHAEL Mick, died peacefully at home in Castleford on September 25th 2020, after a long illness, aged 84 years. Dearly loved by Margaret, his partner of 31 years. A much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle. Cortege to leave residence NEXT Thursday, October 8th at 12.40 pm for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton,
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020