Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Dorking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Dorking

Notice Condolences

Mike Dorking Notice
DORKING Mike Passed away 21st August 2020,
aged 80 years.

Peacefully, after a short illness, at his home in Ackwroth with his loving family beside him.

The family would like to thank the magnificent NHS Doctors, District Nurses and Carers who made Mike's last journey more bearable.

Due to current restrictions,
a graveside service will take place at Ackworth Cemetery,
Doncaster Road, on
Tuesday 8th September at 11am.
Cortege to leave Low Green
at 10.35am.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -