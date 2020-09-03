|
DORKING Mike Passed away 21st August 2020,
aged 80 years.
Peacefully, after a short illness, at his home in Ackwroth with his loving family beside him.
The family would like to thank the magnificent NHS Doctors, District Nurses and Carers who made Mike's last journey more bearable.
Due to current restrictions,
a graveside service will take place at Ackworth Cemetery,
Doncaster Road, on
Tuesday 8th September at 11am.
Cortege to leave Low Green
at 10.35am.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 3, 2020