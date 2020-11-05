|
DUNWELL MOLLIE
nee Topliss Of Airedale. Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a long illness
on the 25th October 2020,
aged 77 years. The beloved wife of John, a much loved mum of Andrew, Lorraine, David, Mark & Karen, a loving grandma & great grandma, also a dear mother in law and sister. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday 12th November with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1pm. Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends to attend please. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 5, 2020