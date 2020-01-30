|
|
|
Wilson Molly
(of Ferry Fryston)
Passed away peacefully at home after a brave fight against illness, surrounded by her loving family,
on the 16th January 2020,
aged 66 years.
Precious wife of Stephen,
dearly loved daughter of Hazel and the late Owen. A devoted mum to Mark & Phil, a special nanna of Zach, Josh, Evie and Charlotte,
a dear mother in law to Sarah and Lou, also a much loved sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 4th February with service in St Joseph's Church, Castleford at 1-15pm followed by a committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Newfield Lodge Residents Fund. Afterwards the family invite all attending to join them for refreshments at the Fryston Club.
It was Molly's request that all attending please wear something blue.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020