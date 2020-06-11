Home

BRAY NANCY
(nee Dean) Aged 87 years, passed away peacefully at home in Ferry Fryston, Castleford on May 31st 2020, with her loving daughters by her side. Now reunited with her beloved husband, Jimmy. Loving and adored mum of Susan and Sharon and a very dear mother-in-law, also a dearly loved nanna and great-nanna, a much loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie and a good friend to many. Grateful thanks to Border Cottage for outstanding care and to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for all their help and kindness.
A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, June 15th. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 11, 2020
