LAYBURN Neil William Died October 9th 2020,
aged 80 years, in
Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.
Beloved husband of the late Pat
Layburn, loving and much loved dad
to Sally and John, father-in-law of
Rachel and grandfather of William.
Due to current restrictions a
private family service will be held
at Pontefract Crematorium
on Tuesday 27th October.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to the
British Heart Foundation at
https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/Neil-Layburn
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020