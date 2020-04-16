Home

LUND Neil Of Pontefract, passed away in hospital on April 10th 2020,
aged 67 years. Loved and will be sadly missed by Sheila and all the family. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 28th April. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Neil would be appreciated to NHS Charities Together (nhscharitiestogether.co.uk). Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 16, 2020
