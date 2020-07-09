|
|
|
Hughes Neville Of Pontefract, passed away
peacefully with his loving family
by his side in Pinderfields hospital
on Wednesday 1st July, aged 74
years. The loving husband of the
late Kathleen, devoted dad of
Gareth and Rachel, cherished
grandad to Katie and Caleb, a
loved brother of George and
Lawrence and a much loved father in law of Phill and Siobhan. Neville
will be greatly missed by all who
knew and loved him. The service
and cremation for Neville will be
held at Pontefract crematorium,
due to current restrictions only
persons invited may attend the
crematorium. If you would like to
pay your respects the cortege will
be leaving from Neville's home
address at 11am, Friday 17th July
for his final journey.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
can be donated online at
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
nevillehughes46 All enquires to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors,
01924 894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020