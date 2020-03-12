|
COLLEY Norah (nee Stokes) Passed away peacefully at home in Castleford on February 28th 2020, aged 91 years. Dear wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved mum of Janet and Ian and a very dear
mother-in-law, also a loving grandma and great-grandma. Service to take place at the Salvation Army on Friday March 20th at
11.30 am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Dr. Barnado's, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Salvation Army, or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020