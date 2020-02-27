|
|
|
FLOCKTON Norma
Formerly Lunn, nee Taylor Peacefully on February 15th
in Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 77 years of Methley.
Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum of Mark and Nicola, also a loved grandma of Olivia.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday March 5th at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research, British Heart Foundation and Dogs Trust for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020