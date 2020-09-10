|
|
|
PARKINSON Odette Marie
Née De Souza Of Castleford.
Passed away in hospital,
after a short illness on the
31st August 2020, aged 85 years. The loving mum of Leonard, Theresa, Shirley, David, Janet & the late Matthew & Steve, a special grandma & great grandma,
also a dear mother in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will take place on
Tuesday 15th September at
St Joseph's RC Church, Castleford at 12.30pm, followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends to attend.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020