Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Resources
More Obituaries for Odette Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odette Parkinson

Notice Condolences

Odette Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Odette Marie
Née De Souza Of Castleford.
Passed away in hospital,
after a short illness on the
31st August 2020, aged 85 years. The loving mum of Leonard, Theresa, Shirley, David, Janet & the late Matthew & Steve, a special grandma & great grandma,
also a dear mother in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will take place on
Tuesday 15th September at
St Joseph's RC Church, Castleford at 12.30pm, followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends to attend.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -