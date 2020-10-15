|
|
|
BAKER OLGA MARY
(nee Scott) Of Castleford,
passed away in Pinderfields Hospital
on October 9th 2020, aged 99 years.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Fred. Much loved mum of John, Timothy and the late Susan,
also dear grandmother to Kerri, Katherine, Matthew, Tom, Frances and Ginny. Cortege to leave residence on Friday, October 23rd at 12.40pm for service and cremation
at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions,
only those invited may attend.
Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Olga would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to Macmillan Nurses. Enquiries to
Charles E. Ashton & Son,
Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 15, 2020