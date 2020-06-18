Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam Swain

Notice Condolences

Pam Swain Notice
SWAIN PAM
(nee Firth) Aged 81 years, passed away peacefully at home in Ferry Fryston, Castleford on June 11th 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Eddie, loving mam of Lorraine and Nigel and very dear mother-in-law of Geoff and Lynne, also special grandma of Ben, Sam and Nick and an adored great-grandma. Cortege to leave residence on Monday, June 29th at 12.10pm, so friends and neighbours may pay their respects. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Pam would be appreciated to either the Prince of Wales Hospice, or Wakefield Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -