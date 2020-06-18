|
(nee Firth) Aged 81 years, passed away peacefully at home in Ferry Fryston, Castleford on June 11th 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Eddie, loving mam of Lorraine and Nigel and very dear mother-in-law of Geoff and Lynne, also special grandma of Ben, Sam and Nick and an adored great-grandma. Cortege to leave residence on Monday, June 29th at 12.10pm, so friends and neighbours may pay their respects. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Pam would be appreciated to either the Prince of Wales Hospice, or Wakefield Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 18, 2020