|
|
|
SWAIN PAM (nee Firth) Eddie and family would like to thank everyone who kindly paid their respects to Pam and for all the support, kind expressions of sympathy and cards received on their sad bereavement. Also thanks to everyone who generously donated a total of £500.00p, which will be divided between the Prince of Wales Hospice and Wakefield Hospice. Special thanks to staff on the Oncology Unit at P. G. I and Carers for all their kindness and care given to Pam. Grateful thanks to Reverend Tracy Ibbotson for a lovely service and to Charles E. Ashton & family for their help and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020