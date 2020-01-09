Home

BEILBY PAT Of Methley, passed away in hospital on December 28th 2019 aged 84 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Don. Dearly loved mum of Kevin and Carol, very dear mother-in-law of Gillian and David and loving and much loved grandma of James, William, Alison and Jennifer, also very dear sister of Terry. Service to take place at St. Oswald's Church, Methley on Friday 17th January at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. Will friends please accept this intimation. Donations would be appreciated for Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020
