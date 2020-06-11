|
|
|
Bedford Paul Of Streethouse.
Passed away peacefully in hospital,
after a short illness with his
loving family by his side,
on the 3rd June 2020 aged 76 years.
The beloved husband of the late Janet, a dearly loved dad to
Julia, Jonty, Dale & Jodie,
a special grandad, dear father in law
of Sharon, Linda and Nathan
also a loved brother of Dennis.
Will be sadly missed by all of
his family and many friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 26th June with a private service (family only please)
at Pontefract Crematorium.
The funeral cortège will pause and
leave from the family address at
around 11-00am for friends and
neighbours to pay their respects,
before making our way onto
the service.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 11, 2020