Paul Garnham

Paul Garnham Notice
Garnham Paul Of Crofton, aged 80 years, passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital with his loving family by his side on Monday 24th February 2020.
A much loved husband,
dad, step dad, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Paul will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations for Prostate Cancer may be left in the donation box as you leave the crematorium.
All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton, 01924 860097.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020
