Shaw Paul On 26/06/2020, passed away suddenly at home, aged 59 years.
Beloved husband of Julie,
proud dad of Emma & Rebecca, Grandad of Grace & Harry,
brother to Susan and Andrew, brother-in-law to
Helen, Carol & Paul,
Uncle to
Sally-ann, Sarah & Gareth.
The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium
on 14th July 13:30pm
for family inside only.
If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, we are supporting Prince of Wales Hospice.
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/helen-shaw32
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020