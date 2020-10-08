|
WHITE PAUL MICHAEL (Chalkie) Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully on September 27th 2020 aged 66 years. Much loved husband of Christine, a dearly devoted dad, brother, granddad and great friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Cortege to leave residence on Monday, October 12th at 2.15pm for service and committal at All Saints Church at 2.30pm followed by private cremation. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Paul would be appreciated and may be kindly sent direct to The British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977 600074.
