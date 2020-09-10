|
ROSE PAULINE MARY
(nee Benson) Passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on September 2nd 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mum of Debra, Tina, Terry and the late Jason and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving and much loved nan and great-nana. Cortege to leave residence on Monday, September 14th at 9.15 am for a private family service at Pontefract Crematorium at 9.30 am. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Pauline would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to British Lung Diseases Society. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020