Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
14:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Pauline Russell Notice
Russell (nee Atkinson)
Pauline May Of Methley, formerly of Pontefract, aged 78 years. Pauline passed away peacefully
in Wakefield Hospice on
17th July 2020.
Loving wife of Malcolm,
beloved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Her larger than life character
and sense of humour will
be sorely missed.
Memories of her
always in our hearts.
Private service to take place
at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July at 2.30 p.m. Donations in memory of Pauline Russell to be made to Wakefield Hospice please.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 23, 2020
