MURGATROYD PETER Passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on September 30th 2020, after a short illness, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Elaine, dearly loved dad of Ian, Kay, Christopher and Sarah and a very dear father-in-law, son-in-law, brother and uncle, also loving and much loved granddad of Jose, Sein, Nilsson, Yorke and Charlotte. Cortege to leave residence on Friday, October 16th at 12.45pm for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. 01977 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020