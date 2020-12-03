Home

Peter Rigby

Peter Rigby Notice
RIGBY Peter Howard On 23rd November peacefully in Dewsbury Hospital aged 77, former Police Officer
in the Castleford area.
Peter, beloved husband of Janet, father to Catherine, Amanda and Matthew, stepfather to Joanne and Jill, also a much loved father in law, grandad and great grandad. Due to restrictions a private service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.15 on Thursday 17th December. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK www.dementiauk.org
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020
