TOWNEND Peter Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on November 13th 2020, Peter aged 84 of Hemsworth, beloved Partner of the late Mavis Tilson, dearly loved Dad of Paul, Neil and Jill and a much loved Grandad of Benjamin and Claudia. Funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart RC Church, Hemsworth on Tuesday December 15th at 10am, followed by interment in Hemsworth Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Hemsworth tel. 01977 615693.
Will friends please meet at the Church.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 26, 2020