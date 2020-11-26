|
|
|
BRANFORD Raymond Died peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 18th November, aged 84.
He was a much loved Dad to Jane, Lynne and Mark, also Father in law to David & Tracey. A loving Grandad to Luke, Jessica, Craig, Arron and Billy.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private cremation due to covid restrictions will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December.
We will be leaving Home Farm
at 9.00am for anyone wanting
to pay their last respects.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 26, 2020