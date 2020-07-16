|
WILSON RAYMOND Of Pontefract, passed away suddenly on June 30th 2020, aged 83 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Barbara. A loving, inspirational dad to Elizabeth and very dear father-in-law to Alan, also the proudest grandad to Elliott, much loved brother to Joan and Albert and brother-in-law to Gordon and Carole. Ray was the "Ray" in sunshine that touched so many peoples hearts. He was a legend that will be missed greatly by family, extended family, friends and neighbours. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, July 21st. Please contact Elizabeth for further details on how you can pay your respects. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 16, 2020