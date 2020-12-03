|
Gibbons REGINALD (Reg) Of Castleford, passed away peacefully in Priory Gardens Care Home on November 25th, 2020 aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Edith, dearly loved dad of Janet, Melvin and the late Carol and very dear father-in-law of Colin, Jean and Ian, also loving grandad of Alison, Laura, Sarah, Becca, Michael, Thomas and Emily and a much loved great-grandad. Private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, December 11th at 11.30am. Due to current restrictions only those invited may attend. Enquiries please to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Tel. 01977 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020