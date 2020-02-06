|
|
|
NELLIST RITA MARY Of Your Charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Rita, of Pontefract, who died peacefully at her son's residence on January
26th 2020 with her beloved family by her side, aged 82 years. RIP.
Now re-united with her beloved husband Bob. Much loved and cherished mum of Nicola, Andrea, Robert, Jonathan, Matthew and Philippa and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving grandma and great-grandma. Loved and adored by all. She will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass to take place at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Pontefract on Tuesday, February 18th at 11.00 am followed by interment at Pontefract Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated and will be divided between Marie Curie and Kirkwood Hospice and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Everyone welcome to join the family afterwards at Willow Park Social Club. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020