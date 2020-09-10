|
|
|
STEPHENSON RITA BARBARA Of Fairburn, passed away on
August 27th 2020, aged 81 years.
Now re-united with her beloved husband Alan. Also a very dear aunt,cousin and a good friend
and neighbour to so many. Will be sadly missed. Cortege to leave residence on Tuesday, September 15th at 10.45 am for private
family service and interment at
St. James' Church at 11.00 am.
Most regrettably, due to current restrictions, only family members will be attending. Family flowers only, but any online donations in memory of Rita to The Alzheimer' s Society and Guide Dogs for the Blind would be appreciated. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020